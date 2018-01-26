FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 4:43 PM / 3 days ago

Brazil federal tax revenue edges up in 2017 as economy recovers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue edged up in 2017 as the country’s recovery from the deepest recession in decades advanced, government data showed on Friday.

Federal tax revenue rose 0.59 percent from 2016, after discounting for inflation to 1.342 trillion reais ($427 billion). Tax collection in December came in at 137.842 billion reais, up 4.93 percent in real terms from the year before and largely in line with analyst expectations.

$1 = 3.1435 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
