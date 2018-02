BRASÍLIA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenues reached 155.619 billion reais ($48.11 billion) in January, 10.12 percent more than reported in the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

It was the best result for the month since 2014 as the country continues to recover from a deep recession. ($1 = 3.2347 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)