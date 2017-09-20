Brazil's tax revenues rise more than expected in August

BRASILIA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenues rose more than expected in August, government data showed on Wednesday, adding to evidence of an accelerating economic recovery and fueling hopes that the government will meet its budget target this year.

Federal tax revenues totaled 104.206 billion reais ($33.30 billion) last month, up 10.8 percent from the August 2016 after discounting for inflation. Economists in a Reuters poll had a median forecast of 98 billion reais.