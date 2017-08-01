FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil July trade surplus record $6.3 bln
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 1, 2017 / 6:23 PM / 5 days ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil July trade surplus record $6.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on 2017 performance, outlook)

BRASILIA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $6.298 billion last month, government data showed on Tuesday, slightly below analyst forecasts but still the biggest for the month on record.

Exports totaled $18.769 billion and imports $12.471 billion. Economists in a Reuters poll predicted a surplus of $6.39 billion, according to their median forecast, following a surplus of $7.195 billion in June.

Brazil's growing trade surplus has helped to keep a steady flow of dollars coming into the recession-hit country, limiting currency losses amid an escalating political crisis.

Economists expect a record-high trade surplus of $60 billion this year, up from $47.7 billion in 2016, according to a survey released on Monday.

Brazil had a trade surplus of $42.514 billion between January and July, also a record for the period. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.