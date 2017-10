BRASILIA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $5.178 billion in September, government data showed on Monday, more than the median expectation for a surplus of $5 billion in a Reuters poll.

Exports totaled $18.666 billion and imports $13.488 billion, the trade ministry said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)