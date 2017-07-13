FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
Brazil's Abiove says cancellation of shipping contracts 'inevitable' due to road blockade
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 13, 2017 / 3:40 PM / 25 days ago

Brazil's Abiove says cancellation of shipping contracts 'inevitable' due to road blockade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's oilseeds industry group Abiove on Thursday said cancellation of contracts to ship grains including soy and corn through certain Brazilian Northern ports is "inevitable" after protests blocking a key highway.

The blockade is preventing trucks from unloading grains at the riverside port of Miritibuba, in the state of Pará, from where they are sent to the port of Barcarena before hitting export markets. Abiove estimates grains stored at Barcarena are enough to load ships for only another week. (Reporting by Ana Mano and José Roberto Gomes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.