a month ago
INTERVIEW-Brazil plans to list airport operator Infraero -minister
#Transportation News
July 5, 2017 / 8:00 PM / a month ago

INTERVIEW-Brazil plans to list airport operator Infraero -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government plans to auction two blocks of airports to private companies and then privatize state-owned airport operator Infraero through an initial public offering, Transportation Minister Maurício Quintella told Reuters on Wednesday.

A decision on the Infraero process should be reached by the end of this month, Quintella said in an interview.

He said the government was finalizing a plan to invest over 50 billion reais ($15.2 billion) in infrastructure projects, which could be announced as soon as next week. The so-called "Avançar" program would direct more than 20 billion reais to transportation ventures, Quintella said.

$1 = 3.29 reais Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Bruno Federowski

