FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Brazil to auction off part of Norte-Sul railroad in February
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
Lithium processors prepare to meet demand of electric cars
business
Lithium processors prepare to meet demand of electric cars
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 13, 2017 / 4:55 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil to auction off part of Norte-Sul railroad in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 13 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is looking to raise 1.5 billion reais ($454 million) by auctioning a stretch of the Norte-Sul railroad connecting the states of São Paulo and Tocantins in February 2018, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The government will auction a 30-year operating license, with a potential 30-year extension, said Wellington Moreira Franco, the cabinet minister spearheading President Michel Temer's push to draw private investment in transportation infrastructure.

$1 = 3.30 reais Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Bruno Federowski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.