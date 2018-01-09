TABLE-Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA top Brazil's M&A rankings

SAO PAULO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian conglomerates under pressure from corruption probes and excessive debt were forced to sell major assets last year, lifting the value of mergers and acquisitions in the country 33 percent from the year before to $61.77 billion. Bigger transactions drove the increase, as the number of deals fell to 544 in 2017 from 615 a year before. The following tables show the ranking of the top 10 M&A advisers in Brazil last year, by the value and number of deals. For more on dealmaking trends in 2018: RANK 2017 RANK 2016 FINANCIAL VALUE OF DEALS ADVISORY FIRM (Jan.1-Dec.31) 1 2 Banco Bradesco $24.449 bln BBI SA 2 n.a. Morgan Stanley $23.158 bln & Co 3 3 Banco Itaú BBA $10.801 bln SA 4 6 Banco BTG $8.549 bln Pactual SA 5 n.a Industrial & $4.778 bln Comm Bank China 6 1 Banco Santander $4.538 bln Brasil SA 7 4 JPMorgan Chase $3.667 bln & Co 8 11 Credit Suisse $2.9 bln Group AG 9 12 Deutsche Bank $2 bln 10 9 Bank of America $1.993 bln Merrill Lynch SUBTOTAL $54.339 bln WITH FINANCIAL ADVISER INDUSTRY $61.775 bln TOTAL NUMBER OF DEALS: RANK 2017 RANK 2016 FINANCIAL NUMBER OF ADVISOR DEALS (Jan.1-Dec 31 2017) 1 1 Itaú BBA SA 47 2 3 Banco BTG 30 Pactual SA 3 2 Banco Bradesco 21 BBI SA 4 5 Banco Santander 13 Brasil SA 5 4 BR Partners 9 Banco de Investimento 6 6 Bank of America 8 Merrill Lynch 7 n.a. Arab Banking 7 Corporation 8 7 Morgan Stanley 6 & Co 8 11 Rothschild & Co 6 10 12 Credit Suisse 5 Group AG SUBTOTAL 175 WITH FINANCIAL ADVISER INDUSTRY 544 TOTAL ($1 = 3.24 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)