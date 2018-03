SAO PAULO, March 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processing company BRF SA said on Monday that it is cooperating with authorities in a new phase of a federal police probe and is seeking more details regarding the investigation.

“In relation to the operation launched this morning by the Federal Police, the company is collecting further details of the operation and is cooperating with the investigations to clarify the facts,” the company said in a securities filing. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)