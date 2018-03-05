Brazil police start new phase of probe into food industry fraud

SAO PAULO, March 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police said on Monday they had started a new phase of an investigation known as “Weak Flesh” targeting a business group accused of acting fraudulently to evade food security checks.

Brazilian food processor BRF SA is the main target in this phase of the probe, said a source on condition of anonymity. BRF did not have an immediate comment on the matter.

“The fraud had the intention to cheat inspection services so as to prevent the agriculture ministry from controlling the quality of the industrial process of the company under investigation,” the police said in a statement, adding they would serve 11 temporary arrest warrants and 53 search and seizure warrants. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Ana Mano Editing by Gareth Jones)