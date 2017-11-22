FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2017 / 6:54 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Brazil's lower house gives OK for new mining regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house of Congress on Wednesday approved the main text of a bill creating a new mining regulator with greater autonomy and ability to levy fees for operational expenses, in a bid to accelerate regulatory approvals for the sector.

The bill, proposed via a temporary decree by President Michel Temer as part of his sweeping reform agenda aimed at bolstering the economy and government finances, must receive full Congressional approval by Nov. 28 or face expiry. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
