RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil regulator ANP expects to raise 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 billion) in signing bonuses in two oil auctions planned for this year.

Decio Oddone, head of ANP, said on Monday the regulator estimates receiving 3.5 billion reais, below the 4.65 billion reais total signing bonuses for all the areas included in the auctions. ($1 = 3.1650 reais) (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)