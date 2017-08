RIO DE JANEIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's oil regulator ANP will put out for public comment on Tuesday a plan to allow more flexible local content rules to preexisting oil exploration and production contracts, the head of the agency said.

ANP director Decio Oddone said the rule proposal would be published in September following the 30-day public comment period and a hearing.