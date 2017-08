RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil extraction in Brazil's promising pre-salt offshore wells costs about $8 per barrel, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said at an event on Tuesday.

Parente also said the state-controlled company's new fuel pricing policy will reduce the chance of prices reaching below international parity. (Reporting by Jose Roberto Gomes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)