2 months ago
Brazil court excludes Odebrecht testimony in case against Temer
#Banking and Financial News
June 8, 2017 / 6:22 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil court excludes Odebrecht testimony in case against Temer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's top electoral court on Thursday decided not to admit as evidence the testimony of executives of engineering company Odebrecht SA in an illegal campaign funding case against President Michel Temer, suggesting it will throw out the case.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal voted 4-3 to exclude plea-bargain testimony by Odebrecht executives who told prosecutors they funneled millions of dollars into the re-election campaign of former president Dilma Rousseff and her running mate at the time, Temer. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

