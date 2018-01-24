FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 3:56 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Brazil judge upholds Lula corruption conviction; 2 more jurists must vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The first of three Brazilian judges weighing an appeal by former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva voted on Wednesday to uphold a corruption conviction that will likely sideline him from running in this year’s presidential election.

Appeals court judge Pedro Gebran dismissed defense lawyers’ arguments that the conviction for receiving a bribe and laundering money lacked proof and was politically motivated. Gebran said the so-called Car Wash investigation suggested Lula was an organizer of the kickback scheme operating within state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, funding his Workers Party and its allies. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Andrew Hay)

