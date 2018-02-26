Brazil's Agriculture Minister rules out running in 2018 election

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Monday that he will not run in the 2018 general election and plans to stay in his current position as long as President Michel Temer wants him to.

Maggi, a key shareholder in one of Brazil’s largest agricultural companies, Amaggi, was a governor of top grains producing state of Mato Grosso for two terms and is finishing a second term as senator.

“I will not take part in this year’s elections. This does not mean I will abandon politics, but I will not run this year,” Maggi said at a press conference in Cuiaba, the capital of Mato Grosso.

Maggi said he had told Temer about his plans, and that the president said he wanted him to remain as agriculture minister. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Susan Thomas)