February 1, 2018 / 2:43 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

CORRECTED-Brazil pension reform short on votes, lawmakers undecided -Marun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects month to February in last paragraph)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The overhaul of Brazil’s social security system to reduce its burden on the government’s budget deficit still lacks enough support for Congressional approval, the cabinet minister in charge of political affairs said on Thursday.

Speaking to business executives in Rio, Carlos Marun said that even within President Michel Temer’s coalition there are many lawmakers who are undecided about voting for the pension reform bill, which is expected to face a first vote in the lower house in the week of February 19. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

