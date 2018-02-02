FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 10:25 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Brazil's Temer says time has come to vote on pension reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will not spend much more time trying to persuade legislators to vote in favor of its proposed pension reform and will push for a quick resolution of the issue, President Michel Temer said on Friday.

Temer said during an interview for Rede TV broadcast the government estimates it currently has the support of 271 out of 513 legislators. It would need 308 votes to pass the reform. The president expects the proposal, considered key to reduce Brazil’s growing budget deficit, to go up for a vote this month. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Tom Brown)

