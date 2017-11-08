Brazil approves privatization model for Eletrobras distribution units

BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government has approved the privatization model for the power distribution units of state-run company Eletrobras, Adalberto Vasconcelos, who heads the body overseeing Brazil’s privatization program, said on Wednesday.

Vasconcelos said the auction to sell the six distribution companies should take place in March. The government has also passed the privatization model for the sale of state lottery Lotex and the rail project Ferrograo, he said. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Paul Simao)