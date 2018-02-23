FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Markets News
February 23, 2018 / 4:41 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Fitch cuts Brazil debt rating to below investment grade as fiscal deficit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday further lowered Brazil’s credit rating to below investment grade on concerns over its ballooning fiscal deficit, higher debt burden and delays in social security reform.

The rating agency said government of Brazil not putting the social security reform to congressional vote undermines the confidence in the medium-term trajectory of public finances and raises doubt about the political commitment to address the issue.

Fitch downgraded the sovereign’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating to ‘BB-’ from ‘BB’ and revised the rating outlook to stable from negative.

Fitch’s rating action follows its counterpart S&P’s move in January when it cut Brazil’s sovereign credit rating to BB- from BB but raised outlook to stable from negative. (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.