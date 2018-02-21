FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Health
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Markets News
February 21, 2018 / 12:46 PM / a day ago

Brazil's government working on new 1 bln real loan to Rio -finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s finance minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday the federal government is working on a fresh loan to cash-strapped Rio de Janeiro state for around 1 billion reais ($308 million), which would be backed by oil royalties.

Meirelles also said that the Armed Forces have not sought additional resources specifically for a federal security intervention in Rio, which has been hit by rising crime.

$1 = 3.25 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.