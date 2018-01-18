FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 2:14 PM / Updated a day ago

Brazil offers $1 bln in reopening of 2047 dollar bond -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazil on Thursday offered an initial $1 billion worth of 2047 dollar bonds in the first sovereign debt transaction of the year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

In a statement, the National Treasury said it had hired Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc and Morgan Stanley to underwrite the reopening of its 5.625 percent Global 2047 bond. There were $1.5 billion worth of outstanding Global 2047 bonds at the end of November. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

