FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Copersucar boosts earnings as Alvean, Eco-Energy gain market share
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 21, 2017 / 3:25 PM / 2 months ago

Copersucar boosts earnings as Alvean, Eco-Energy gain market share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.

Copersucar, a cooperative formed by 23 sugar and ethanol companies in Brazil, ended the 2016/17 cane crop year with total revenues of 28.3 billion reais, 7.6 percent more than in the previous season.

"We had a small fall on cane crushing volume, but better prices for sugar and ethanol on average in the crop, which boosted margins," said the company in the earnings report.

Associated mills in Brazil crushed 87 million tonnes of cane in the crop ended in March, 2.5 percent less than in the previous season. Copersucar sold 5.3 million tonnes of sugar, 3.6 percent less than in 2015/16, and 4.2 billion liters of ethanol, 16 percent less.

But the company said larger selling volumes in its wholly-owned subsidiary Eco-Energy Biofuels in the United States and in the 50-50 joint venture with Cargill, the world's largest sugar trader Alvean, helped its results.

It said Alvean traded 12.1 million tonnes of sugar in the period, 5.2 percent more than in the previous crop year, giving the joint venture a 26 percent share of the global raw sugar trade.

Eco-Energy increased its ethanol sales in the U.S. by 4.5 percent in 2016/17, to 9.2 billion liters. Copersucar said its subsidiary now holds a 16 percent share of the American market for the biofuel.

$1 = 3.32 reais Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.