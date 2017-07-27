Brazil's Vale says could reach 400 mln T of iron ore output in 2019, 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Executives at Brazil's Vale said on Thursday the company's iron ore output could reach 400 million tonnes in 2019 or 2020, and expressed confidence the Samarco mine could be granted the permits needed to resume operations after a 2015 disaster.

In a conference call following second quarter results, the company also said it would seek to reduce net debt to below a band of $15 billion to $17 billion.

While executives did not explicitly state the timeframe for reaching the goal, the $15 billion to $17 billion range mentioned was Vale's net debt objective for the end of 2017. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Marta Nogueira)