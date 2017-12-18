FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2017 / 12:05 PM / a day ago

Brazil's Eletrobras to invest $6bln in 2018-2022 period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA said its board had authorized investments of 19.75 billion reais ($6 billion) to be made over five years starting in 2018, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The company said the investments would be in power generation, transmission and infrastructure projects directly or through special-purpose investment vehicles. The plan also forecasts an annual reduction in payroll of 890 million reais annually if 3,017 employees participate in a voluntary buyout program next year.

$1 = 3.29 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

