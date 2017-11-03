BRIEF-BRIEF-Romania's BRD bank nine-month net profit jumps 76 pct y/y

BUCHAREST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale

* Says records net profit of 1.066 billion lei ($270.30 million) in the first nine months, 76 percent up on the year, fuelled by both dynamic commercial activity and improved risk profile.

* Says BRD Group continued to record very strong profitability, leading to a return on equity of 20.5 percent compared to 12.5 percent in the corresponding period of last year.

* Says asset quality continued to improve, as shown by the lower non-performinl loans (NPL) ratio, of 7.8 percent at September 2017 end versus 10.8 at September 2016 end.

* BRD Group’s net banking income amounted to 2,061 million lei, accelerating +3.4 percent on the year, excluding non-recurring elements (gains on available for sale assets and VISA Europe transaction in 9-month 2016, which totalled 127 million lei, and gains on available-for sale assets of 9 million lei in the first nine months of 2017).

* Says BRD maintained a comfortable capital adequacy ratio of 18.5 percent as of September 2017 end (individual level, under Basel 3 regulations with national discretions), stable from the end of September 2016. Further company coverage: ROBRD.BX ($1 = 3.9437 lei) (Bucharest Newsroom)