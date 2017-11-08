FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BRF and China's COFCO sign agreement on food safety
November 8, 2017

Brazil's BRF and China's COFCO sign agreement on food safety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add dropped word in headline)

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BRF SA and a subsidiary of China’s COFCO Corp signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to boost cooperation on food safety and quality controls, the Brazilian company said in a statement on Wednesday.

BRF’s CEO Pedro Faria said in the statement that China’s market is a priority for BRF and the agreement with Cofco Meat Holdings Ltd should allow the two companies to improve product quality. BRF is a shareholder in Cofco Meat since its IPO in Hong Kong last year, BRF’s vice president Simon Cheng said in the statement. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
