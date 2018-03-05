FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Italy
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Consumer Products & Retail News
March 5, 2018 / 5:48 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRF board meeting to go ahead despite latest fraud allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 5 (Reuters) - A key board meeting at embattled Brazilian food processor BRF SA is set to go ahead as planned despite new fraud allegations levied at the company by Brazil’s federal police, the company’s investor relations department said on Monday.

BRF is due to hold an extraordinary board meeting today in response to demands from major investors that it replace all its directors following the company’s worst ever annual results last month.

Before the market opened on Monday, police in Brazil arrested the company’s former chief executive and announced a new stage of a probe into the firm evading food safety checks, sending shares down 17.8 percent by the afternoon. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.