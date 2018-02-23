FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 12:09 AM / 2 days ago

Brazil's BRF posts Q4 $241 million loss and misses EBITDA estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BRF SA reported a 789 million reais loss in the fourth quarter of last year, missing a consensus estimate of 212 million net income, as the food processor failed to sustain a recovery started in the previous quarter.

Brazil’s largest chicken exporter reported a net loss of 784 million reais ($241 million) in the fourth quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profitability, came in at 645 million reais, much lower than the 1.14 billion reais consensus estimate.

$1 = 3.2497 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler

