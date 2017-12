Dec 5 (Reuters) - Genesis Land Development Corp:

* ‍$11.1 MILLION SALE BY GENESIS OF TWO SITES IN SAGE MEADOWS​

* GENESIS LAND DEVELOPMENT-HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH THIRD PARTY BUILDER FOR SALE OF LANDS IN COMMUNITY OF SAGE MEADOWS, IN NORTH WEST CALGARY, ALBERTA​