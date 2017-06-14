BRIEF-1347 Property Insurance Holdings through unit agrees upon terms of excess of loss catastrophe reinsurance program

June 14 (Reuters) - 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc :

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings- co through unit agreed upon terms of excess of loss catastrophe reinsurance program for 2017 - 2018 treaty year

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - estimates that total cost of its reinsurance program will be approximately $24.5 million for 2017-2018 treaty-year

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - total cost for 2016-2017 treaty-year was approximately $21.7 million Source text: (bit.ly/2spBuyc) Further company coverage: