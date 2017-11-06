FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-1st Constitution Bancorp to acquire New Jersey Community Bank
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 6, 2017 / 9:26 PM / in 10 hours

BRIEF-1st Constitution Bancorp to acquire New Jersey Community Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - 1st Constitution Bancorp

* 1st Constitution Bancorp to acquire New Jersey Community Bank

* 1st Constitution Bancorp - deal for ‍approximately $4.00 per share​

* 1st Constitution Bancorp - deal for ‍approximately $7.6 million in total consideration​

* 1st Constitution Bancorp - co will acquire New Jersey Community Bank in a stock and cash transaction​

* 1st Constitution Bancorp - ‍new Jersey Community Bank shareholders to get $1.60 in cash, 0.1333 shares of co for each New Jersey Community Bank share

* 1st Constitution Bancorp says ‍deal is anticipated to be accretive to 1(st) Constitution Bancorp’s earnings per share and tangible book value in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

