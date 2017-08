July 20 (Reuters) - 1ST RED AG:

* INTENDED SQUEEZE-OUT REQUEST OF GARBE HOLDING GMBH & CO. KG

* CASH COMPENSATION FOR TRANSFER OF SHARES OF MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF 1ST RED AG TO GARBE HOLDING GMBH & CO. IS SET AT EUR 0.51PER SHARE