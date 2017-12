Dec 5 (Reuters) - 21Vianet Group Inc:

* 21VIANET GROUP, INC. REPORTS UNAUDITED THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE RMB 886 MILLION VERSUS RMB 968 MILLION

* Q3 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE RMB 0.10

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE RMB 2.20