Nov 9 (Reuters) - 22nd Century Group Inc

* 22nd Century Group files 2017 third quarter report and announces conference call to provide business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Sees FY 2017 revenue more than $16 million

* 22nd Century Group Inc - ‍net sales revenue for Q3 of 2017 was $4.5 million, up 46.3 pct over net sales revenue of $3.1 million