FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-22nd Century Group reports Q2 loss per share $0.04
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 9, 2017 / 9:02 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-22nd Century Group reports Q2 loss per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - 22nd Century Group Inc-

* 22nd Century Group files 2017 second quarter report and announces conference call to provide business update

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue rose 37.8 percent to $3.9 million

* 22nd Century Group Inc - 22nd Century projects that year-end revenue will exceed $16 million

* 22nd Century Group Inc - 22nd Century’s cash reserves are sufficient to meet all regular operating expenses through at least march 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.