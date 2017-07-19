FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 days ago
BRIEF-3D Signatures Inc. announces short form prospectus offering to raise up to C$5 million
July 19, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-3D Signatures Inc. announces short form prospectus offering to raise up to C$5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - 3d Signatures Inc:

* 3D Signatures Inc. announces short form prospectus offering to raise up to C$5 million

* Short form prospectus offering up to 12.5 million common shares in capital of company at a price of C$0.40 per common share

* Plans to employ approximately 40 percent of net proceeds from offering to complete validation program for company's Telo-HL test

* To employ about 20 percent of proceeds from offering to undertake pilot studies to determine applicability of co's Teloview software

* Co will use about 40 percent of net proceeds from offering to fund clinical wages, laboratory expenses related to co's ongoing research and development activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

