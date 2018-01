Jan 17 (Reuters) - 3D Systems Corp:

* 3D SYSTEMS - CO, STRYKER ANNOUNCED EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP FOR VSP & ANATOMICAL MODELS FOR CRANIOMAXILLOFACIAL SPECIALTY

* 3D SYSTEMS - AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, STRYKER IS SPECIFIC TO U.S., CANADA, EUROPE, AUSTRALIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: