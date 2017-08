BRIEF-3D Systems Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.08

Aug 2 (Reuters) - 3d Systems Corp

* 3D Systems reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Q2 revenue $159.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 loss per share about $0.14

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 2 to 6 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $643 million to $671 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 3D systems corp - ‍management expects non-GAAP earnings per share to be approximately flat for full year 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: