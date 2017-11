Nov 7 (Reuters) - 3D Systems Corp:

* 3D Systems Says BMW Awarded A New 3-Year Contract To 3D Systems

* BMW contract is for co’s on demand manufacturing services, production of 3D printed parts that bmw will use for design & functional prototypes

* Announced 3D connect that will initially enable remote service and printer fleet support

* 3D connect to be integrated on new and select current systems beginning in early 2018