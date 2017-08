June 8 (Reuters) - 3D Systems Corp

* 3D Systems Corp - on june 7, 2017, board of directors of 3d systems corporation increased size of board of directors to eleven members

* 3D Systems Corp - on june 7, 2017, board of directors of 3d systems corporation appointed John J. Tracy as a director of company Source text - bit.ly/2sjVrqo Further company coverage: