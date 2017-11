BRIEF-3i group H1 net asset value per share rises to 652 pence

Nov 16 (Reuters) - 3i Group Plc

* H1 ‍CONTINUED PROGRESSION IN NAV PER SHARE TO 652 PENCE (31 MARCH 2017: 604 PENCE)​

* ‍COMPLETED FOUR NEW PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTMENTS TOTALLING £514 MILLION IN HANS ANDERS, FORMEL D, LAMPENWELT AND CIRTEC MEDICAL IN H1​

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 8.0 PENCE IN LINE WITH OUR DIVIDEND POLICY​

* ‍NET DEBT OF £48 MILLION AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍TOTAL RETURN IN FIRST HALF WAS £655 MILLION (SEPTEMBER 2016: £1,006 MILLION), OR 11% ON OPENING SHAREHOLDERS’ FUNDS​

* ‍PRIVATE EQUITY PORTFOLIO DELIVERED GOOD EARNINGS GROWTH AND A GROSS INVESTMENT RETURN OF £715 MILLION (SEPTEMBER 2016: £989 MILLION)​

* ‍3I‘S PRIVATE EQUITY PORTFOLIO HAS BEEN TRANSFORMED IN RECENT YEARS AND ITS INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS, PARTICULARLY IN NORTHERN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA, NOW ACCOUNT FOR C.90% OF TOTAL BY VALUE​

* ‍COMPOUNDING BENEFIT OF PORTFOLIO COMPANY ACTION‘S STRONG GROWTH MEANS THAT WE ARE NOW VALUING OUR HOLDING AT OVER £2.0 BILLION (31 MARCH 2017: £1.7 BILLION)​

* ‍NET DEBT ACROSS PORTFOLIO INCREASED TO 3.5X EBITDA (31 MARCH 2017: 3.3X) PRINCIPALLY DUE TO REFINANCING OF SCANDLINES IN JULY 2017​ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)