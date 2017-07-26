FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
BRIEF-3i group Q1 performance update
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 26, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-3i group Q1 performance update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - 3i Group Plc

* Nav per share of 628 pence and total return of 4.1 pct at 30 June 2017

* A busy start to year with four new private equity investments and good portfolio

* Successful close of two new infrastructure funds, 3i managed infrastructure acquisitions fund and 3i European operational projects fund

* Generated total cash proceeds of 107 million pounds ($139.38 million)in quarter from full realisations of MKM and Dphone at uplifts of 3 percent and 30 percent respectively

* Continued weakening of sterling against euro following UK general election in June 2017 contributed to a total foreign exchange gain in quarter of 68 million pounds.

* "This was another good quarter for 3i and our portfolio of international investments is performing well against an improving economic backdrop," said Simon Borrows, Chief Executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7677 pounds) (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.