BRIEF-3i Infrastructure posts ‍net asset value of 1.8 bln stg at 30 september​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - 3i Infrastructure Plc

* ‍NET ASSET VALUE (“NAV”) OF £1,817M AT 30 SEPTEMBER, UP FROM £1,695.9​M MARCH 30

* 7.1% GOOD PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE DROVE GROWTH IN NET ASSET​

* ‍TOTAL RETURN OF £121M FOR PERIOD AHEAD OF 8% TO TOTAL RETURN ON OPENING NAV VALUE 10% PER ANNUM RETURN TARGET OVER MEDIUM TERM​

* ‍‍NAV PER SHARE £81M​

* ‍TOTAL INCOME OF £48M IN 6 MONTHS TO SEPT 30

* ‍INVESTMENTS IN AWG AND ELENIA ARE BOTH SUBJECT TO ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW AND AS PART OF THESE REVIEWS, OFFERS HAVE BEEN INVITED​

* ‍ELENIA WAS VALUED AT £498.1 MILLION AT SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍AWG WAS VALUED AT £288.4 MILLION AT SEPTEMBER 2017​