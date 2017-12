BRIEF-3I Infrastructure Says Completed 376 Mln Euros Refinancing Of ESVAGT​

Dec 21 (Reuters) - 3I Infrastructure Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCE THAT IT HAS COMPLETED A EUR 376 MILLION REFINANCING OF ESVAGT​

* ‍REFINANCING COMPRISES BANK AND INSTITUTIONAL TRANCHES WITH SPREAD OF MATURITIES OF UP TO 10 YEARS, AS WELL AS ASSOCIATED CAPEX AND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES​

* 3I INFRASTRUCTURE AND ITS ESVAGT CO-SHAREHOLDER, AMP CAPITAL, HAVE ALSO EACH INVESTED DKK 175M FURTHER EQUITY (C. GBP 21M EQUIVALENT) INTO BUSINESS​