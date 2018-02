Jan 31 (Reuters) - 3I Infrastructure Plc:

* CO IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER ITS TARGET DIVIDEND OF 7.85P PER SHARE FOR FY2018, FULL YEAR DIVIDEND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY COVERED​

* ‍Q3 TOTAL PORTFOLIO INCOME AND NON-INCOME CASH REACHED £43.4 MILLION IN PERIOD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)