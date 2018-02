Feb 20 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M AND THE STATE OF MINNESOTA ESTABLISH ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERSHIP, SETTLE LAWSUIT

* 3M CO - AS A RESULT OF SETTLEMENT, 3M WILL RECORD A Q1 2018 CHARGE OF ABOUT $1.10 TO $1.15 PER SHARE INCLUSIVE OF RELATED LEGAL FEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: