July 25, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-3M says expects pricing to be closer to flat in the U.S. for 2017 - Conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - 3m Co

* 3M says expects FY 2017 share repurchases to be in range of $2 billion to $3.5 billion versus $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion previously

* 3M says co is now tracking to the low end of its expectation for price growth in the U.S.; says expect pricing to be closer to flat in the U.S. for 2017

* 3M co says co taking selected price adjustments in some markets to gain market share and accelerate volume growth; says examples of those markets are its industrial business and consumer business Further company coverage:

